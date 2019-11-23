Earlier this month, Jeopardy! held it's annual Tournament of Champions, and Pittsburgh-area native Lindsey Shultz got a chance to prove her worth.
Shultz, a graduate of Connellsville High School talked about what happened behind the scenes and how her second experience on the show was different than the first.
She explained how her and other contestants are pulling together to help support cancer research, specifically pancreatic cancer, which host Alex Trebek is currently fighting.
See her interview tonight on 11 at 11 and click here to learn about the cancer research fundraiser.
