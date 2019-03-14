Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has message for fans following diagnosis

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has a special thank you message to the hundreds of thousands of fans who reached out to him since the announcement of his cancer diagnosis last week.
Alex said he has been overwhelmed by the support and love.
RELATED HEADLINES:
Despite the discouraging prognosis, Trebek said he was determined to “beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.” He also joked that he has to survive, since he’s contracted to host Jeopardy! for three more years.
"Jeopardy!" runs on Channel 11 weeknights at 7 p.m. followed by "Wheel of Fortune."
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}