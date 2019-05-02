Professional gambler James Holzhauer has already made a name for himself with his tactics on the game show Jeopardy!. Thursday night he could make the record books.
Holzhauer needs one more win to reach 21 consecutive victories, which would put him second all-time. Ken Jennings is the leader with 74 straight wins.
Holzhauer is quick on his feet and quick with the buzzer, displays an extraordinary breadth of knowledge and - true to his profession - is cold-blooded in his willingness to risk big sums of money.
Jennings is also the all-time leader in winnings with more than $2.5 million. If Holzhauer keeps winning, he could go for that record too.
Jeopardy! airs at 7 p.m. on Channel 11.
