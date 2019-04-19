PITTSBURGH - The family of a 35-year-old woman whose body was found along Washington Boulevard under the Larimer Avenue Bridge say they’re not giving up faith that they’ll learn what led to her death.
Jessica Young’s body was found on March 13. She was last seen in September after leaving her boyfriend’s home.
Channel 11’s Erin Clarke spoke with Young's aunt and shares her emotional message, tonight on 11 News at 5.
