PITTSBURGH - The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has identified the body found in a wooded area of Larimer as Jessica Young.
The body of a female was found along Washington Boulevard under the Larimer Avenue Bridge on March 13 according to investigators.
Investigators told Channel 11 the woman's body was partially dressed and that it had been there for some time.
Young, a 35-year-old mother of five, was last seen in September. She was reported missing when she never arrived to a babysitting job.
A short time later, someone bought a bus ticket in her name to Ohio.
When the body discovered, Young's mother told Channel 11 she contacted police, but they were waiting on the ME's investigation before identifying the body.
