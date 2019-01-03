Upper St. Clair football coach Jim Render has announced his retirement after a 49-year-career that included more than 400 wins in the WPIAL, 23 conference titles and two PIAA championships.
Render coached two seasons in Carrollton, Ohio; seven at Uniontown High School, and 40 at Upper St. Clair.
Download the WPXI News App to get news alerts impacting your school district
“I have had the privilege of serving as head coach for the Upper St. Clair football program for 40 years,” Render said in his retirement announcement. “During that time, the school district’s football program has achieved great success and many young men have gone on to have outstanding collegiate football careers as well as remarkable success in their chosen professions.”
TRENDING NOW:
- Steelers' Antonio Brown appears as surprise guest on 'Masked Singer'
- Millennials struggle to afford homes over high debt, no savings
- Assisted suicide now legal in Hawaii for patients with terminal illness
- VIDEO: Family of slain man reeling after another shocking loss
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
This past season, he was nominated by the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2018 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award. Render, along with the other 31 nominees has been invited to the 2019 ProBowl this month in Orlando.
“Coach Render has built a highly successful high school football program here in Upper St. Clair – winning numerous titles and accolades,” Dr. John T. Rozzo, superintendent of schools, said. “We are grateful for his many years of service to the Upper St. Clair School District.”
>>PREVIOUS (Aug. 31, 2018): Local high school football coach only 1 win away from 400
In 1998, Render was inducted into the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Hall of Fame. He was inducted into the Western Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame in 2005 and given the Lou Holts Upper Ohio Valley Hall of Fame Lifetime Achievement award in 2013.
"Coach Render has had a great impact on our football program and on the Upper St. Clair community over the years," Amy Billerbeck, school board president, said. "We commend Jim on his achievements and wish him all the best in his retirement."
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}