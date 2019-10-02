PITTSBURGH - Military veterans in Pittsburgh will have a chance to find a new job Thursday.
RecruitMilitary's Pittsburgh Veterans Job Fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Heinz Field.
More than 40 employers will be at the event looking for new hires.
CLICK HERE for more information.
