  • Job fair for military veterans being held at Heinz Field Thursday

    PITTSBURGH - Military veterans in Pittsburgh will have a chance to find a new job Thursday.

    RecruitMilitary's Pittsburgh Veterans Job Fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Heinz Field.

    More than 40 employers will be at the event looking for new hires.

