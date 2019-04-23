PITTSBURGH - Former Vice President Joe Biden will announce his presidential bid Thursday morning with an online video then visit Pittsburgh Monday, two sources close to Biden with direct knowledge of the planning confirmed to NBC News.
Biden will join a field of more than 20 Democrats running, and recent polling has him as the leader among them.
"My intention from the beginning was, if I were to run, (I) would be the last person to announce," Biden said last week. "We’ll find out whether I can win in a primary."
