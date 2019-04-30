PITTSBURGH - Former Vice President Joe Biden kicked off his campaign with a rally in Pittsburgh Monday.
The rally was at the Teamsters Local 249 Banquet in Lawrenceville.
Biden joined a field of more than 20 Democrats running. Recent polling had him as the leader among them, even before a formal announcement.
This is the set up inside the Teamster Temple in Lawrenceville for @JoeBiden’s 1st campaign event. It’s scheduled to start in a little more than two hours pic.twitter.com/QJVzlbun2I— Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) April 29, 2019
His itinerary shows just how important winning the Keystone State will be to his strategy.
“Quite frankly folks, if I'm going to be able to beat Donald Trump in 2020 it's going to happen here," he said,
During the rally, he outlined the three reasons he was running.
"The first is to restore the soul of the nation. The second is to rebuild the backbone of this nation. The third is to unify this nation, we always do better when we work as one America," he said.
