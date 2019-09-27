  • Presidential hopeful Joe Biden to visit Pittsburgh in November

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Former Vice President and current presidential hopeful Joe Biden will be coming to Pittsburgh in November.

    Our partners at the Trib are reporting that Biden will be in town on Nov. 5, which is election day.

    Reading this in the WPXI News App? Click the + next to the headline to subscribe to alerts for the latest on the 2020 Presidential race.

    Biden previously visited Pittsburgh in April when he kicked off his campaign with a rally at the Teamsters Local 249 Banquet in Lawrenceville.

    Several other democratic candidates have also come to Pittsburgh this year, including Beto O'RourkeSen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Sen. Bernie Sanders.

    Additionally, President Donald Trump came to the Pittsburgh area in August to visit the construction site for the Shell ethane cracker plant.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories