PITTSBURGH - Former Vice President and current presidential hopeful Joe Biden will be coming to Pittsburgh in November.
Our partners at the Trib are reporting that Biden will be in town on Nov. 5, which is election day.
Biden previously visited Pittsburgh in April when he kicked off his campaign with a rally at the Teamsters Local 249 Banquet in Lawrenceville.
Several other democratic candidates have also come to Pittsburgh this year, including Beto O'Rourke, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Additionally, President Donald Trump came to the Pittsburgh area in August to visit the construction site for the Shell ethane cracker plant.
