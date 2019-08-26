  • Joe Hardy's real estate company buys well-known building in Uptown

    By: Tim Schooley  – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    84 Lumber Co. founder Joe Hardy's real estate company is investing in another city neighborhood, snapping up the long-time home of the Tamburitzans, the Eastern European folk music and dance group, in Uptown.

    Graham Kukucka, real estate manager for Hardy World LLC, confirmed the company recently bought 1801 Boulevard of the Allies from the Tamburitzans, with the organization continuing to occupy it as it considers a future location and his company considers potential new uses for the property.

    Related Headlines

    Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.

     

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Pittsburgh Business Times

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories