Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing man.
John Brandon, 38, is described as 6'2”, 190 pounds.
He has short, straight black hair, facial hair and has glasses.
He was last seen wearing all black clothing, including a hoodie sweatshirt.
According to a Facebook post, he is in need of medical attention and was last seen in the area of Point Breeze/Wilkinsburg last Wednesday.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Missing Persons detectives at (412) 323-7141.
