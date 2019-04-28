  • Man with dementia missing from local senior home

    BRENTWOOD, Pa. - Police need your help finding a man who is missing and has dementia.

    Brentwood police are looking for John Manjack, 79.

    He hasn't been seen since 10 p.m. Saturday.

    According to police, he was last seen at Heritage Manor Senior Living and may be trying to travel to Carnegie.

