    HARRISBURG, Pa. - Following a Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision to overturn the murder conviction of Jordan Brown in the 2009 shooting death of his father’s pregnant fiancée, the now 20-year-old’s father and attorneys will speak out Monday.

    A 5-0 ruling Wednesday reversed the finding by a juvenile court judge that Brown was guilty of first-degree murder and homicide of an unborn child.

    Attorney Dennis Elisco said Brown’s father is grateful and happy about the decision.

    Brown’s father and attorneys are expected to speak during a news conference scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday.

    Brown was 11 years old when prosecutors said he shot 26-year-old Kenzie Houk, who was eight months pregnant, in the head and then went to school.

    The state’s supreme court ruled prosecutors did not provide enough evidence to support a conviction.

