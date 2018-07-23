HARRISBURG, Pa. - Following a Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision to overturn the murder conviction of Jordan Brown in the 2009 shooting death of his father’s pregnant fiancée, the now 20-year-old’s father and attorneys spoke out Monday.
A 5-0 ruling Wednesday reversed the finding by a juvenile court judge that Brown was guilty of first-degree murder and homicide of an unborn child.
Related Headlines
What Brown's father had to say about his son's future and whether his attorneys are considering filing a civil lawsuit, on Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
PREVIOUS STORY: Teen convicted of killing father's fiancée, unborn child released from juvenile detention
Attorney Dennis Elisco said Brown’s father is grateful and happy about the decision.
Brown’s father and attorneys spoke during a news conference Monday.
"Half of his life he has spent in this system to get to this final day today," Chris Brown, Jordan's father, said Monday.
Brown was 11 years old when prosecutors said he shot 26-year-old Kenzie Houk, who was eight months pregnant, in the head and then went to school.
The state’s supreme court ruled prosecutors did not provide enough evidence to support a conviction.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman impaled by unattended beach umbrella, police say
- 28 hurt after 2 buses involved in crash in downtown Pittsburgh
- Toronto shooting: 2 killed, suspect dead after gunman shoots 14 in Greektown, police say
- VIDEO: Man drowns saving children from rip current
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}