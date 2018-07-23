  • Jordan Brown's father speak outs after son's murder conviction overturned

    HARRISBURG, Pa. - Following a Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision to overturn the murder conviction of Jordan Brown in the 2009 shooting death of his father’s pregnant fiancée, the now 20-year-old’s father and attorneys spoke out Monday.

    A 5-0 ruling Wednesday reversed the finding by a juvenile court judge that Brown was guilty of first-degree murder and homicide of an unborn child.

    Attorney Dennis Elisco said Brown’s father is grateful and happy about the decision.

    Brown’s father and attorneys spoke during a news conference Monday.

    "Half of his life he has spent in this system to get to this final day today," Chris Brown, Jordan's father, said Monday.

    Brown was 11 years old when prosecutors said he shot 26-year-old Kenzie Houk, who was eight months pregnant, in the head and then went to school.

    The state’s supreme court ruled prosecutors did not provide enough evidence to support a conviction.

