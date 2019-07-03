  • Judge convicts man in DUI crash that killed woman, junior firefighter

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A judge has convicted a man for a DUI crash that killed two people in Plum.

    Edward Cass was responsible for the crash that killed junior firefighter Mike Zier, 17, and Beth Ann Beveridge, 43, and severely hurt another person in August 2017 along Route 286 near the Pine Valley Plaza in Plum.

    Related Headlines

    >>PREVIOUS STORY: Police charge man in crash that killed 2 in Plum

    Investigators said Cass was high on fentanyl and THC at the time of the accident. 

    Cass is facing a mandatory three-to-six year prison sentence.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories