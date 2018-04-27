GREENSBURG, Pa. - Alex Hribal, the former Franklin Regional student sentenced to 23 ½ to 60 years for attacking and stabbing 20 students and a security guard, won’t have his sentenced reduced.
A Westmoreland County judge denied Hribal’s request during a hearing Friday.
Hribal was 16 years old when police said he used two kitchen knives to carry out the attack through the school’s halls.
In a manifesto found by investigators, Hribal idolized the Columbine shooters.
Some of the injuries sustained in the April 9, 2014, attack were critical, but all of the victims survived.
Hribal’s attorney spoke after today’s hearing. Channel 11 is going through the interview to bring you reaction for Channel 11 News at Noon.
