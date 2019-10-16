PITTSBURGH - A family said they caught a man burglarizing their mother’s home days after she died, and he appeared in court Wednesday.
After another court hearing, the victim’s family told Channel 11’s Renee Wallace her house was never abandoned as the defendant claimed.
>>PREVIOUS STORY: Grieving family catches burglar in their late mother's home
Joseph Fisher hoped the criminal charges he faces for allegedly breaking into the dead woman’s house in Garfield and stealing family heirlooms would be dismissed. However, the judge held both the felony burglary and theft charges against him.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Police said Fisher, who lived next door, broke in through a back window in September and took the woman’s belongings. According to investigators, Fisher decorated his home with the woman’s grandfather clock, her radio and other belongings.
Fisher allegedly told police he thought the house was for sale. Then he said he thought the house was abandoned.
His trial date has not yet been set.
TRENDING NOW:
- Panera Bread defends mac and cheese after employee posts video on TikTok
- WATCH: 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant jokes about 'loveless marriage,' being 'cursed' with stepkids
- Exclusive: ExxonMobil scouting for potential cracker site in Beaver County
- VIDEO: Man in custody after ramming police car, leading them on chase
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}