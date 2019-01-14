  • Judge orders jury in Antwon Rose shooting trial to be picked from outside Allegheny County

    A jury from outside Allegheny County will hear the case against an East Pittsburgh police officer accused in the shooting death of Antwon Rose, a judge ruled Monday. 

    Officer Michael Rosfeld is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Rose, who was shot as he and another teenager ran from a traffic stop on the night of June 19. Rose was unarmed.

