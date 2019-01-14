A jury from outside Allegheny County will hear the case against an East Pittsburgh police officer accused in the shooting death of Antwon Rose, a judge ruled Monday.
Officer Michael Rosfeld is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Rose, who was shot as he and another teenager ran from a traffic stop on the night of June 19. Rose was unarmed.
WPXI's Rick Earle said the judge granted the motion citing pretrial publicity.
Breaking: Judge in the case of Former East Pgh police officer accused of killing teenager grants motion to pick out of town jury, citing pretrial publicity. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/CTPuRipphy— Rick Earle (@WPXIRickEarle) January 14, 2019
