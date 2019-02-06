  • Judge sentences driver who caused crash that critically injured family on Liberty Bridge

    PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 12:29 p.m.- Richard Haushcel has been sentenced to 20 months of intermediate punishment and 30 months probation, according to the Allegheny County district attorney's Twitter.

    A Pittsburgh man will be sentenced Wednesday for causing a crash that critically injured a couple and their newborn son.

    Richard Hauschel pleaded guilty in November to aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

    Hauschel admitted to texting just before he hit Brandon Ciampaglia's car head-on on the Liberty Bridge in April 2017.  His wife, Maureen, was also in the car along with their 4-day-old son, Liam.

    Hauschel could spend up to 29 years in prison.

