PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 12:29 p.m.- Richard Haushcel has been sentenced to 20 months of intermediate punishment and 30 months probation, according to the Allegheny County district attorney's Twitter.
Judge Manning sentences Richard Hauschel to 20 months of intermediate punishment and 30 months probation for causing wrong way crash on the Liberty Bridge that seriously injured a family of 3 including a 4 day old infant.— AlleghenyCountyDA (@AlleghenyCoDA) February 6, 2019
A Pittsburgh man will be sentenced Wednesday for causing a crash that critically injured a couple and their newborn son.
Richard Hauschel pleaded guilty in November to aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.
RELATED HEADLINE: Family critically hurt in Liberty Bridge crash testifies in court
Hauschel admitted to texting just before he hit Brandon Ciampaglia's car head-on on the Liberty Bridge in April 2017. His wife, Maureen, was also in the car along with their 4-day-old son, Liam.
Hauschel could spend up to 29 years in prison.
