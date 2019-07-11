YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - A man accused of stabbing an 8-year-old boy to death in Lawrence County will face a judge Thursday in Youngstown, Ohio, where he was arrested Tuesday.
During the extradition hearing for Keith Burley, a judge will decide when the 43-year-old will be sent back to Pennsylvania on homicide and other charges.
Channel 11’s Mike Holden is in Youngstown following the developments in today’s hearing -- for Channel 11 News at Noon.
Police said Burley fatally stabbed Mark Mason, who is his girlfriend’s son, following a dispute Monday night in Union Township.
The dispute, which started in a car, involved Burley and the boy’s mother. Investigators said the woman pulled over and got out of the car to get help, at which point Burley drove off with her two children.
Burley drove to a home on High Street, where he allegedly stabbed Mason, authorities said.
U.S. marshals arrested Burley Tuesday morning in Youngstown. He had been released from prison in March after serving 20 years for murder.
A GoFundMe has been established to help the family of Mark Mason.
