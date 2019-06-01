PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was seen at Kennywood passing out Heinz Ketchup to guests.
A viewer sent of photos of Smith-Schuster holding Pittsburgh's favorite condiment.
Kennywood has recently come under fire for the ketchup it's using.
According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, petitioners want the ketchup changed back to Heinz after the amusement park recently entered into a deal with Hunt's.
Hundreds of people have signed the petition.
“We hope our guests would be able to enjoy the great rides and family fun at Kennywood no matter what type of ketchup is offered,” Kennywood spokesman Nick Paradise told TribLIVE.com.
This isn't the first time Smith-Schuster made headlines on Saturday. He has been po also attended the Chartiers Valley Prom Friday night.
