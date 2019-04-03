  • PSP searching for missing teen who has a history of depression

    WASHINGTON, Pa. - State Police are asking for help finding a missing teen who has a history of depression.

    Juleah Renee Goudy, 17, was last seen Tuesday night around 10 p.m. at 440 Buena Vista St., Washington.

    Juleah is described as a light skinned biracial female who is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 177 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

    Police said she was last seen wearing black leggings, a black t-shirt and a black hoodie that says Goudy Heating and Air Conditioning.

    According to police, she has a history of depression and is off her medications.

    Police believe Juleah left the area on foot.

    Anyone who has seen Juleah is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police station in Washington at 724-223-5200.

