Juneteenth parade and celebration held in the Hill District

PITTSBURGH - Stop the Violence Pittsburgh is holding its Juneteenth Freedom Parade Saturday.
Juneteenth is the celebration of the end of slavery in the United States and is currently recognized and celebrated in 47 states across the country.
The parade begins at from Freedom Corner at Center Avenue and Crawford Street in the Hill District and will include over 50 community organizations.
Jennifer B. Pinckney, one of the surviving victims of the 2015 deadly shooting at the Emanuel AME Church, will be in attendance.
Before the parade, community groups held a rally for solidarity.
#HappeningNow A rally cry for solidarity at Freedom Corner in the Hill District where the 4th annual Juneteenth Parade is about to get underway pic.twitter.com/t5ncZbKUUj— Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) June 23, 2018
Stop the Violence Pittsburgh will host the following Juneteenth events:
Saturday, June 23:
1 p.m. – 10 p.m.: Martin R. Delany Freedom Festival will be held at Point State Park
3p.m. - 5p.m.: Juneteenth Justice Forum will be held at the August Wilson Center
Sunday, June 24:
11 a.m. – 10 p.m.: The Black Music Festival will be held at Point Park with live entertainment.
