LOWER BURRELL, Pa. - Firefighters in Westmoreland County saved four kittens over the weekend.
According to a Facebook post on the Lower Burrell Volunteer Fire Company's page, the kittens were stuck in a storm drain.
"With a bit of ingenuity, help from homeowners and help from the city, we were able to safely extricate all the kittens," the post reads.
Neighbors took the kittens once they were rescued.
