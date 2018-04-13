PITTSBURGH - Jurors are deliberating the case of a karate instructor accused of molesting eight of his students.
Some at the courthouse believe there could be a verdict Friday afternoon in the sexual abuse trial of Michael Scherbanic.
The former North Versailles karate instructor is accused of sexually abusing eight boys ages 8 to 13.
Scherbanic has denied the allegations.
Channel 11 will be checking in to see if jurors have any questions during their deliberations.
When a verdict is reached, we will bring that to you.
