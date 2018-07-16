Jury deciding fate of man charged with deadly crash on Route 30

PITTSBURGH - The fate of the man charged with causing a fatal crash on Route 30 in East Pittsburgh two years ago is expected to be in the hands of the jury today.
Investigators say Kevin Paul was driving westbound when he hit the guide rail and went into oncoming traffic near the Westinghouse Bridge, hitting a vehicle driven by Olin Simpson head-on.
Simpson died from his injuries.
Investigators say Paul was drunk and fled the scene after the crash.
