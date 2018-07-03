Jury deliberating case of Sheraden shop owner shot to death in 2014

Jurors who deliberated all day Tuesday were sent home for the Independence Day holiday in a case that gripped a Pittsburgh neighborhood after a beloved shop owner and father of eight was killed.
The brutal killing of Darryl Terry rocked the community of Sheraden four years ago. Terry, 50, was gunned down outside of his newly opened store, Allendale Market, in May 2014.
Police say Lee Boozer, 40, killed Terry; he faces life in prison if found guilty.
Prosecutors say robbery was the motive, and Boozer not only killed Terry, but also shot a woman who witnessed the attack and called 911.
Boozer was on the run for three years before he was finally caught by a fugitive task force in 2017.
Defense attorney Casey White argued in court that there were flaws in the police investigation and witness identification was faulty. Boozer has maintained his innocence throughout the trial.
Jurors will return to deliberations Thursday.
