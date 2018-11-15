  • Jury deliberating in resentencing of one of Greensburg Six

    Updated:

    GREENSBURG - A jury is deliberating in the resentencing of one of the Greensburg 6, a group of people accused in the torture and death of a woman with intellectual disabilities.

    Melvin Knight’s sentence was vacated and now he’s trying to avoid the death penalty. 

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News AppYou can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    Knight, Robert Masters, Ricky Smyrnes, Peggy Miller, Amber Meidinger and Angela Marinucci were all charged with torturing, abusing and killing Jennifer Daugherty, 30. Her body was found dumped in a garbage can in the parking lot at Greensburg-Salem Middle School.

    Knight pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, and his only chance at avoiding death comes down to his mental capacity. 

    Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko is in the courtroom and will have the decision as soon as it's announced - with complete coverage on Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories