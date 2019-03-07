  • Jury deliberations resume in trial for man accused of causing deadly Thanksgiving Day crash

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Jury deliberations are underway for a man charged in a police chase and crash that killed a young family.

    Demetrius Coleman took the stand in his own defense Wednesday, where he admitted he was selling heroin and was high on marijuana when the crash happened Thanksgiving Day 2016.

    Related Headlines

    WPXI’s Erin Clarke is monitoring jury deliberations for Channel 11 News at Noon. To get an alert when the jury has reached its verdict, DOWNLOAD the WPXI News app.

    Coleman tried to convince jurors that he did not mean to kill David Bianco, his fiancée, Kaylie Meininger, and their 2-year-old daughter, Annika, in a fiery crash on North Versailles.  He testified he was avoiding police because he was afraid and didn’t want to go to jail.

    David Bianco, his fiancee, Kaylie Meininger, and their 2-year-old daughter Annika
    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Prosecutors said this was a case of malice because Coleman only cared about himself and continued to drive more than 100 mph, disregarding human life.

    RELATED HEADLINES:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories