PITTSBURGH - Jury deliberations are underway for a man charged in a police chase and crash that killed a young family.
Demetrius Coleman took the stand in his own defense Wednesday, where he admitted he was selling heroin and was high on marijuana when the crash happened Thanksgiving Day 2016.
Related Headlines
WPXI’s Erin Clarke is monitoring jury deliberations for Channel 11 News at Noon. To get an alert when the jury has reached its verdict, DOWNLOAD the WPXI News app.
Coleman tried to convince jurors that he did not mean to kill David Bianco, his fiancée, Kaylie Meininger, and their 2-year-old daughter, Annika, in a fiery crash on North Versailles. He testified he was avoiding police because he was afraid and didn’t want to go to jail.
Prosecutors said this was a case of malice because Coleman only cared about himself and continued to drive more than 100 mph, disregarding human life.
RELATED HEADLINES:
- Trial begins for man accused of causing deadly Thanksgiving Day crash
- 2nd day of testimony focuses on lives lost in deadly 2016 crash
- Jurors sent home in trial of man accused in deadly police chase, crash
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}