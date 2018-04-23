Jury finds man guilty in double homicide trial

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - A jury has found Lawrence Reddick guilty of first-degree and second-degree murder in a double homicide trial.
Breaking: Jury foreman teary eyed as she reads guilty verdict in double homicide trial. Lawrence Reddick found guilty of 1st and 2nd degree murder. @WPXI— Amy Marcinkiewicz (@WPXIAmy) April 23, 2018
There were several emotional moments in court this morning.
The jury foreman teary-eyed as she read the guilty verdicts. The mothers of the teenaged victims both crying and embracing as they heard the decision.
Reddick was found guilty of first-degree murder of Dane Matheusius and second-degree murder of William Cade Booher.
“Two young boys are dead, there are no winners,” Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier said.
Reddick was 17-years-old at the time of the shooting. Investigators said he killed the teens during a $160 drug deal that turned into a robbery.
The trial took two weeks. During the trial, the defense did not call any witnesses.
The state reiterated to the jurors that it has surveillance video of the suspect from that drug deal, putting Reddick at the scene of the crime.
