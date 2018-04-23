  • Jury finds man guilty in double homicide trial

    Updated:

    ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - A jury has found Lawrence Reddick guilty of first-degree and second-degree murder in a double homicide trial. 

    There were several emotional moments in court this morning.

    The jury foreman teary-eyed as she read the guilty verdicts.  The mothers of the teenaged victims both crying and embracing as they heard the decision.  

    Reddick was found guilty of first-degree murder of Dane Matheusius and second-degree murder of William Cade Booher.

    “Two young boys are dead, there are no winners,” Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier said. 

    Reddick was 17-years-old at the time of the shooting. Investigators said he killed the teens during a $160 drug deal that turned into a robbery.

    RELATED STORY: Teen found guilty in Aliquippa double shooting

    The trial took two weeks. During the trial, the defense did not call any witnesses.

    TRENDING NOW:

    The state reiterated to the jurors that it has surveillance video of the suspect from that drug deal, putting Reddick at the scene of the crime. 

    WPXI's Amy Marcinkiewicz was in the courtroom when the verdict was read.  She'll have the reaction on Channel 11 News at Noon. 

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jury finds man guilty in double homicide trial

  • Headline Goes Here

    Beaver County couple's home destroyed by fire

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Thief's weeklong crime spree ends in crash while fleeing capture

  • Headline Goes Here

    Landslide shuts down part of Route 51 in Beaver County

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman comes face to face with burglar in her home