0 Jury finds man guilty of causing fatal 2016 crash

An Allegheny County jury found a Pittsburgh man guilty of causing a fatal crash on Route 30 in East Pittsburgh, but acquitted him on the most serious charges.

Kevin Paul, 30, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and DUI, both misdemeanors, in the 2016 wreck. He was acquitted on the more serious charges of homicide by vehicle and homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence.

He faces a minimum of three years in prison.

Investigators say Paul was driving with his fiancée on Route 30 in East Pittsburgh when he hit the guardrail and then swerved into oncoming traffic, hitting another vehicle head-on.

The driver of that vehicle, Olin Simpson, 44, died at the scene.

Paul was speeding and a blood alcohol test showed he was over the legal limit.

During closing arguments, defense attorney Paul Boas insisted his client drank minutes before the crash, which he said wasn’t enough time for the alcohol to get into his system and cause impairment.

