PITTSBURGH - With the trial for East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld nearing, the prosecution and defense have submitted questions they want potential jurors to answer, Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE reported.
Rosfeld is charged with criminal homicide in the shooting death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose, who was shot as he and another teenager ran from a traffic stop on the night of June 19. Rose was unarmed.
Related Headlines
A motion hearing for Rosfeld is scheduled Tuesday, one week before jury selection for the trial is scheduled to start in Dauphin County.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TribLIVE reported almost 80 questions the prosecution and defense want answered by potential jurors have been submitted.
Some of the questions submitted include whether potential jurors have a military or police background, how they feel about guns and how much they read and watch the news, according to TribLIVE.
Due to media attention surrounding the case, jurors are being chosen from outside Allegheny County at the request of Rosfeld’s legal team.
RELATED:
- Michael Rosfeld’s attorney doesn’t want prosecutors to call use-of-force expert during trial
- Jury selection, trial date pushed back for officer charged in shooting death of Antwon Rose
- Jury in trial for officer charged in Antwon Rose shooting to come from Dauphin County
- Judge orders jury in Antwon Rose shooting trial to be picked from outside Allegheny County
- Transcript reveals source of contempt allegations against Rosfeld attorney
- Judge agrees to release transcripts from closed hearing related to case against Michael Rosfeld
- Parents of Antwon Rose suing University of Pittsburgh
- Michael Rosfeld's attorney can review documents in Antwon Rose shooting death, judge says
- Newly assigned judge issues gag order in Antwon Rose case
- Michael Rosfeld, officer who shot Antwon Rose, charged with homicide
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}