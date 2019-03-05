  • Jury questions submitted for Michael Rosfeld trial

    PITTSBURGH - With the trial for East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld nearing, the prosecution and defense have submitted questions they want potential jurors to answer, Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE reported.

    Rosfeld is charged with criminal homicide in the shooting death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose, who was shot as he and another teenager ran from a traffic stop on the night of June 19. Rose was unarmed.

    A motion hearing for Rosfeld is scheduled Tuesday, one week before jury selection for the trial is scheduled to start in Dauphin County.

    TribLIVE reported almost 80 questions the prosecution and defense want answered by potential jurors have been submitted.

    Some of the questions submitted include whether potential jurors have a military or police background, how they feel about guns and how much they read and watch the news, according to TribLIVE.

    Due to media attention surrounding the case, jurors are being chosen from outside Allegheny County at the request of Rosfeld’s legal team.

