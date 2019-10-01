  • Jury selection starts Tuesday for retrial of restaurateur accused of sexual assault

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday for the retrial of a local restaurateur accused of sexual assault.

    Adnan Pehlivan was found not guilty in March of simple assault and stalking, but the jury could not come to a unanimous verdict on sexual assault and burglary charges.

    According to prosecutors, surveillance video shows Pehlivan and a young woman at Kopy's Bar in Pittsburgh's South Side in May 2018. They claim Pehlivan then followed the woman home in his car to her apartment and sexually assaulted her.

