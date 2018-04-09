  • Jury selection to begin for man accused in 2012 slayings of mother, son

    Updated:

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - Jury selection is set to begin today in Westmoreland County for a man accused of killing a mother and her son nearly 6 years ago.

    Robert Briestensky, 43, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the death of 46-year-old Bonnie Broadwater and her son, 24-year-old Lance Holt, in their Arnold home in Oct. 2012.   

    Related Headlines

    Investigators said Briestensky beat both of them to death with a baseball bat.

    TRENDING NOW:

    The prosecution says his DNA is on the baseball bat and a jacket, but the defense hired an expert to review the DNA found two years ago.  

    According to Channel 11's news exchange partners TribLIVE, officials still do not have a report from those tests and the judge in the case said the report must be submitted by 4 p.m. Monday.

    If the report is not turned in, the judge will not allow an expert hired by the defense to testify at trial. 

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jury selection to begin for man accused in 2012 slayings of mother, son

  • Headline Goes Here

    Burglary suspect leads police on chase through backyards, over fence

  • Headline Goes Here

    Arnold Schwarzenegger out of hospital after heart procedure

  • Headline Goes Here

    Drive-by shooting leaves 15-year-old boy injured

  • Headline Goes Here

    Wind causes tree to crash into house