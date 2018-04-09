GREENSBURG, Pa. - Jury selection is set to begin today in Westmoreland County for a man accused of killing a mother and her son nearly 6 years ago.
Robert Briestensky, 43, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the death of 46-year-old Bonnie Broadwater and her son, 24-year-old Lance Holt, in their Arnold home in Oct. 2012.
Investigators said Briestensky beat both of them to death with a baseball bat.
The prosecution says his DNA is on the baseball bat and a jacket, but the defense hired an expert to review the DNA found two years ago.
According to Channel 11's news exchange partners TribLIVE, officials still do not have a report from those tests and the judge in the case said the report must be submitted by 4 p.m. Monday.
If the report is not turned in, the judge will not allow an expert hired by the defense to testify at trial.
