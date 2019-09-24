PITTSBURGH - Jury selection is set to get underway Tuesday for one of two men charged with homicide in the robbery and shooting of a man who died 15 years later.
Lamont Fulton and Marty Armstrong were charged and convicted for their roles in the Jan. 2003 shooting in downtown Pittsburgh’s Smithfield Street Garage. However, when victim Michael Lahoff died in 2018, homicide charges were filed against both men.
The jury selection starting Tuesday is for Fulton’s trial.
Police said Lahoff was robbed of his wallet, which contained only $15, before he was shot twice.
The shooting left Lahoff paralyzed from the shoulders down. When he died in Nov. 2018 at a care facility, a medical examiner determined he died from the injuries he suffered in the shooting.
