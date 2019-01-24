  • Jury selection, trial date pushed back for officer charged in shooting death of Antwon Rose

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Jury selection and the trial date have been pushed back for the East Pittsburgh police officer charged in the shooting death of Antwon Rose. 

    Jury selection for Michael Rosfeld will be held on March 12 with the trial set to begin on March 17 a judge ruled during a pre-trial motion hearing Thursday. 

    Related Headlines

    He had been set to go on trial next month. 

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.  You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    Rosfeld is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Rose, who was shot as he and another teenager ran from a traffic stop on the night of June 19. Rose was unarmed.

    Earlier this week the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled a jury from Dauphin County will hear the case against Rosfeld. 

    An Allegheny County judge previously granted a motion for a change venire citing pretrial publicity and intense media scrutiny as reasons a jury from Allegheny County would not be fair and impartial.

    WPXI's Lindsay Ward was in the courtroom for the hearing and will have the latest developments on Channel 11 News at Noon. 

    RELATED:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories