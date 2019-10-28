GREENSBURG, Pa. - Jury selection will begin Monday in the Westmoreland County trial of a man charged with killing a police officer.
Rahmael Holt is charged with first-degree murder in the 2017 death of New Kensington police officer Brian Shaw.
Shaw was shot several times during a traffic stop and chase.
>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: What we know about fallen Officer Brian Shaw
Holt has maintained his innocence and says he was not the one who fired that shots that killed Shaw.
>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Lawyers for man charged in local officer's death claim he wasn't shooter
Last week, prosecutors called Holt a violent drug dealer who killed Shaw while attempting to get away.
The judge will allow Holt's previous gun charges, but ban evidence showing that Holt may have sold drugs prior to the shooting.
Testimony in the trial is expected to begin next week.
Prosecutors will seek the death penalty.
Three people had already been seated by noon Monday.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
- Suspect in shooting death of New Kensington police officer heading to trial
- Suspect in shooting death of New Kensington police officer in custody
- What we know about Rahmael Sal Holt, the suspected killer of police Officer Brian Shaw
- People, police departments leaving condolences for Officer Brian Shaw
- Mayor: Officer Brian Shaw's fatal shooting an 'unimaginable tragedy'
- Penguins honor fallen officer Brian Shaw before game against Chicago
- Local law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty remembered
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}