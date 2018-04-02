Jury selection underway in Cosby sexual assault retrial

About 125 prospective jurors filled out a standard questionnaire ahead of time, answering questions about their background and their ability to be impartial. Prosecutors and the defense are going through the surveys as they begin whittling the jury pool down to the 12 who will decide his fate.
Cosby is in the courtroom for jury selection.
He is charged with drugging and molesting a former Temple University women's basketball official at his home in 2004.
The judge last June declared a mistrial after more than 52 hours of jury deliberations over six days.
Cosby has pleaded not guilty and says the sexual encounter was consensual.
