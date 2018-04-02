  • Jury selection underway in Cosby sexual assault retrial

    Updated:
    NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Prospective jurors in the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial have gathered in a suburban Philadelphia courthouse for the first day of jury selection.

    About 125 prospective jurors filled out a standard questionnaire ahead of time, answering questions about their background and their ability to be impartial. Prosecutors and the defense are going through the surveys as they begin whittling the jury pool down to the 12 who will decide his fate.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Cosby is in the courtroom for jury selection.

    He is charged with drugging and molesting a former Temple University women's basketball official at his home in 2004. 

    The judge last June declared a mistrial after more than 52 hours of jury deliberations over six days.
    Cosby has pleaded not guilty and says the sexual encounter was consensual.

     
     

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jury selection underway in Cosby sexual assault retrial

  • Headline Goes Here

    Lawsuit settled over Maryland governor's Facebook page

  • Headline Goes Here

    An atypical terror case comes to close with 20-year sentence

  • Headline Goes Here

    New police beating video clearly shows chokehold, aftermath

  • Headline Goes Here

    Couple who met in supermarket marry amid veggies in Aisle 13