    GREENSBURG - UPDATE 8:50 P.M.

    The jury has sentenced Knight to death.

    ORIGINAL STORY:

    A jury has been deliberating in the re-sentencing of one of the Greensburg 6, a group of people accused in the torture and death of a woman with intellectual disabilities.

    Melvin Knight’s sentence was vacated and now he’s trying to avoid the death penalty. 

    Just before 6 p.m. Thursday night the jury came back and told the judge they cannot reach a unanimous verdict. The just told them to go back and keep working at it, according to Channel 11 reporter, Melanie Marsalko.

    Knight, Robert Masters, Ricky Smyrnes, Peggy Miller, Amber Meidinger and Angela Marinucci were all charged with torturing, abusing and killing Jennifer Daugherty, 30. Her body was found dumped in a garbage can in the parking lot at Greensburg-Salem Middle School.

    Knight pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, and his only chance at avoiding death comes down to his mental capacity. 

     
     

