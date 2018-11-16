GREENSBURG - UPDATE 8:50 P.M.
The jury has sentenced Knight to death.
We're working to get reaction to the sentence
BREAKING: After more about 7 hours of deliberating, a jury sentences Melvin Knight to DEATH for his role in the 2010 murder of Jennifer Daugherty #WPXI— Melanie Marsalko (@WPXIMelanie) November 16, 2018
ORIGINAL STORY:
A jury has been deliberating in the re-sentencing of one of the Greensburg 6, a group of people accused in the torture and death of a woman with intellectual disabilities.
Melvin Knight’s sentence was vacated and now he’s trying to avoid the death penalty.
Just before 6 p.m. Thursday night the jury came back and told the judge they cannot reach a unanimous verdict. The just told them to go back and keep working at it, according to Channel 11 reporter, Melanie Marsalko.
UPDATE: Jury came back and told the judge they cannot reach a unanimous verdict in the Melvin Knight re-sentencing, she told them to go back and keep working at it #WPXI— Melanie Marsalko (@WPXIMelanie) November 15, 2018
Knight, Robert Masters, Ricky Smyrnes, Peggy Miller, Amber Meidinger and Angela Marinucci were all charged with torturing, abusing and killing Jennifer Daugherty, 30. Her body was found dumped in a garbage can in the parking lot at Greensburg-Salem Middle School.
Knight pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, and his only chance at avoiding death comes down to his mental capacity.
