  City of Chicago sues Jussie Smollett for investigative costs

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago has sued "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett to recoup the costs of investigating a racist, anti-gay attack that officials say Smollett staged.

    City lawyers filed a civil lawsuit Thursday in a Cook County court after local prosecutors in March dropped all criminal charges against him.

    The legal action comes just days after Smollett refused a city demand that he pay more than $130,000 to reimburse Chicago.

    Smollett denies orchestrating the Jan. 29 incident as a publicity stunt.

