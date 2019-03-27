Just Ducky Tours announces 2019 season to begin in mid-April

PITTSBURGH - Just Ducky tours is reopening in Pittsburgh.
The company ended its season two months ahead of schedule last fall.
The CEO told Channel 11 News that customer tour rates will not increase this year.
Tours should start by the end of April.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh mayor praises police response to protests, calls for changes to laws
- Channel 11 report prompts health department investigation of rare cancer cases
- Woman attacked, killed by own pit bull dogs outside animal hospital
- VIDEO: Mother: Son with autism left on school bus for 6+ hours
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}