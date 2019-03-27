  • Just Ducky Tours announces 2019 season to begin in mid-April

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Just Ducky tours is reopening in Pittsburgh.

    The company ended its season two months ahead of schedule last fall.

    The CEO told Channel 11 News that customer tour rates will not increase this year.

    Tours should start by the end of April.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories