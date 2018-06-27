WASHINGTON - Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy says he is retiring. That will give President Donald Trump the chance to cement conservative control of the high court.
The 81-year-old Kennedy said Wednesday he is stepping down after more than 30 years on the court. A Republican appointee, he has held the key vote on such high-profile issues as abortion, affirmative action, gay rights, guns, campaign finance and voting rights.
#BREAKING: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy says he is retiring. Details to come on https://t.co/Osf4bUKfqo pic.twitter.com/hIkOEV60AD— WPXI (@WPXI) June 27, 2018
