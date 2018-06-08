Justify going for Triple Crown in Belmont Stakes

The Belmont Stakes will be run Saturday in New York, with Justify, the winner of the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes, as the sentimental favorite.
Belmont Stakes 2018: What time, what channel, who is racing, what are the odds?
The race is known as the “test of champions,” and if Justify can win the 150th running of the Belmont, he will take horse racing’s Triple Crown. The last horse to do so was American Pharoah in 2015.
The race will take place on Channel 11 with coverage starting at 5 p.m. and the race starting at 6:37 p.m.
Here are 11 facts about Justify as he goes for the Triple Crown:
- 36th horse to win Derby and Preakness.
- Fifth unbeaten horse to try for the Triple Crown. Seattle Slew (1977) succeeded. Majestic Prince (1969), Smarty Jones (2004) and Big Brown (2008) failed to win the Belmont Stakes.
- If he starts, will be 33rd horse with chance at Triple Crown in Belmont Stakes. Three did not compete.
- Horses in Belmont gate going for Triple Crown are 12-for-32 to date.
- 4th California-based horse to win Derby-Preakness in last 7 years (I’ll Have Another ‘12, California Chrome ’14, American Pharoah ’15.
- Since Justify’s career started on Feb. 18, the Belmont will be his sixth start in 112 days – 16 weeks – an unusually short period in an era were horses usually have four to five weeks between races. When he starts in the Belmont, Justify will be averaging 1 race every 18.7 days.
- Last gate-to-wire Preakness winner to add the Belmont Stakes was Citation, the 1948 Triple Crown winner. Affirmed, Seattle Slew, Secretariat were front-running Preakness winners but did not lead every call on the official chart.
- American Pharoah was the first Triple Crown winner in history without a prior race at Belmont Park. The first 11 TC winners all made at least two starts at Belmont Park. Justify has never raced at Belmont Park.
- 6th horse since Affirmed (‘78) to win Derby-Preakness as favorite in both. Others: Spectacular Bid (‘79), Smarty Jones (‘04), Big Brown (‘08), California Chrome (‘14); American Pharoah (’15)
- 15th horse since Affirmed (1978) to win the Derby & Preakness; would be 14th starter since Affirmed with a chance for the Crown if he starts (I’ll Have Another won both, did not start 2012 Belmont).
- Justify enters the Belmont with 5 career starts. Big Brown was also unbeaten in just 5 career starts before failing to finish the Belmont in his 2008 Triple Crown bid. Of the 12 Triple Crown winners, American Pharoah had the fewest previous starts (7) prior to the Belmont.
