Juul will stop retail sales of flavored tobacco, shut down social media accounts

Juul Labs officials announced an action plan Tuesday to combat underage use of the company's products.
Officials with the company said they are committed to improving the lives of the world's 1 billion adult smokers by ultimately eliminating cigarettes, but they don't want anyone who doesn't smoke or already use nicotine, to use their products, especially youth.
The action plan includes the following changes:
- Removing nontobacco, nonmenthol flavors from all 90,000+ retail store partners.
- Restricting those flavors to adults 21+ on their secure website.
- Significantly increasing retail enforcement efforts.
- Shutting down social media accounts.
- Ramping up efforts to fight third-party social media.
- Investing in future technologies to further limit access both in retail and on devices.
Juul officials said they are implementing the plan starting on Tuesday.
