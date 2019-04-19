A juvenile is in critical condition following a shooting in McKeesport on Thursday night.
Police said dispatchers were notified of a shooting around 7 p.m. in the area of Dinsmore and Pirl streets.
When first responders arrived on scene, they said they found a juvenile male shot several times.
The victim was transported to a local trauma center.
His age is unknown at this point.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Allegheny County. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- Car plows into gas pump after coming off Rankin Bridge
- Notre Dame Cathedral fire: Officials determine likely cause of blaze
- 'Big decisions will have to be made' Pens GM says
- VIDEO: Skeleton of baby T. rex dinosaur for sale on eBay for $2.95 million; scientists are furious
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}