  Juvenile in critical condition following shooting in McKeesport

    Updated:

    A juvenile is in critical condition following a shooting in McKeesport on Thursday night. 

    Police said dispatchers were notified of a shooting around 7 p.m. in the area of Dinsmore and Pirl streets.

    When first responders arrived on scene, they said they found a juvenile male shot several times.

    The victim was transported to a local trauma center.

    His age is unknown at this point. 

    Homicide detectives are investigating.

