  • Juvenile in 'grave condition' after being shot in head

    Updated:

    BRADDOCK, Pa. - A male juvenile was found shot in the head in North Braddock on Sunday, police said.

    Dispatchers were notified of shots fired in the 900 block of Walnut Street in North Braddock around 9:42 a.m.

    When police arrived at the scene, they said they found the juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    He was transported to a local trauma center, where he is in grave condition, police said.

    Police told Channel 11 the juvenile that was shot was a black male between the ages of 12 and 14. He did not have identification on him. 

    Anyone with information or who has a person missing or unaccounted for is called to call county detectives. 

    Allegheny County Homicide detectives are investigating.

    TRENDING NOW:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories