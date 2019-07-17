Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot in the Hill District Tuesday night.
Police said officers found the young girl shot in the stomach on the sidewalk.
Our crew at the scene on White Hill Drive saw a large police presence and investigators placing evidence markers.
Officials said the girl was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.
Police said right now there are no suspects.
