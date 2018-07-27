  • Juvenile stabbed, flown to Pittsburgh hospital

    ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - Police in Beaver County are investigating after a juvenile was stabbed.

    According to emergency dispatchers, it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Baker Street.

    They would not confirm how old the victim was or if any arrests have been made.

