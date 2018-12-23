K-9 officer recovering after life-threatening condition leads to major blood loss

NORTH STRABANE, Pa. - North Strabane's K-9 officer is recovering.
Drago had some complications from a medical procedure in which he lost a lot of blood, according to the department.
The K-9 is now being treated for heart arrhythmia.
He may not have to undergo a risky surgery if he keeps getting better.
