K-9 officer recovering after life-threatening condition leads to major blood loss

    NORTH STRABANE, Pa. - North Strabane's K-9 officer is recovering.

    Drago had some complications from a medical procedure in which he lost a lot of blood, according to the department.

    The K-9 is now being treated for heart arrhythmia.

    He may not have to undergo a risky surgery if he keeps getting better.

